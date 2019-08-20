About 30,000 fish died earlier this month in a river in Dubuque County, and while the cause has not been determined yet, one thing is clear: that stretch of waterway won’t be the same for years to come, according to state officials.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Aug. 8 reported the fish kill along a 6.3-mile stretch of the Little Maquoketa River between Epworth and the Durango area.
County officials reported that the tens of thousands of dead fish included small-mouth bass, white suckers, channel catfish and bullheads.
State biologists warn that fish kills like the recent one on the Little Maquoketa River have significant and long-lasting impacts.
“It can take decades for some of these rivers to get back to where they were,” said Gary Siegwarth, fisheries biologist with Iowa DNR. “Fish kills can devastate a river’s diversity.”
A SEMI-REGULAR OCCURRENCE
Fish kills are a semi-regular occurrence in the state.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports at least nine such incidents this year, 10 last year and 15 in 2017.
Those figures represent a significant decline from a decade earlier.
In 2007, 41 fish kills were reported. In 2008, the total was 35, and in 2009, it was 23.
In the event of a fish kill, Iowa DNR officials focus on finding the source of the contaminant and making sure it doesn’t leak into the water source again.
Environmental specialist Chad Kehrli said results of tests on water samples often can point toward a source, though it is not uncommon for a fish kill’s cause to not be determined.
Since 1981, the cause has not been determined in 24% of fish kills, or about one in four, according to the DNR.
“If we’re called late and the fish are decaying and there’s rainfall, it can be really difficult to track that source,” Kehrli said.
NATURAL RESTOCKING
After the source of the substance that killed the fish is determined and dealt with, DNR officials typically don’t restock the affected waterway.
Natural resources biologist Dan Kirby said natural restocking is often a faster method of repopulating those waterways. Plus, many species that were killed are unable to be bred in local fisheries.
“The fish that are killed are not easy to obtain and find for stocking,” he said. “It makes more sense to let it repopulate on its own.”
There are about 130 species of fish in Iowa, and a local stream or river could have as many as 40 species residing in it, Kirby said.
While fish might start moving in to the affected stretch of waterway within one week of a fish kill, the overall population in that area likely will be negatively impacted for years, according to Kirby.
That impact often is most noticeable among the larger species of fish traditionally sought by anglers.
Kirby said species such as small-mouth bass can take five to eight years before they reach a size desired by fishermen.
“Seeing those kinds of fish return to that river is going to take a lot longer,” he said.
Siegwarth recalled an incident eight years ago that destroyed a freshwater mussel population that had developed over decades.
“It was just a graveyard of what once was,” he said. “That population of mussels will take decades to come back.”
Having a diverse population is important both as an indicator of water quality but also in improving the quality of fishing.
While only a select few species of fish are sought by anglers, those fish feed off of and grow because of a river’s diverse population, Siegwarth said, so it is critical to report fish kills or contaminants being put into waterways.
“That’s why our walleyes grow up to 15 inches per year,” Siegwarth said. “It’s all part of that food chain. It gets the fish that we care about to grow so fast, so everyone should have an interest in it.”