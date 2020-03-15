ASBURY, Iowa — City of Asbury officials last week agreed to table a planned housing study until they can determine whether it is worth the $9,000 price tag.
“I don’t think most of us understand what we are going to get for the $9,000,” Council Member John Richey said. “I want to make sure that there’s some value in this when we’re done.”
Mayor Jim Adams said the study would allow the city to see what it’s missing when it comes to commercial properties, single-family homes or other needed housing projects.
But Richey said the council needs to talk with RDG Planning and Design of Dubuque about the Community Housing Assessment Team Study to decide whether the money would be well spent, or whether something similar could be completed in-house.
“I am not against the study,” Richey said. “It is a little expensive for what we can get out of it. Again, we don’t have the land to develop. I don’t see what the value is.”
In other action, the council discussed a planned Summer Drive restoration project, which elicited some opposition from citizens.
Paula and Mike Hosier, of 2871 Summer Drive, said they spent more than $6,000 on driveway improvements last summer. However, they would have delayed the project if they knew they soon would be asked to spend another $6,000 on sidewalk renovations.
“It’s just another expense we weren’t expecting,” Paula said.
The project involves the installation of street lights, gutter improvements and more. The project previously was slated for two years in the future, but city officials changed the timeline after a reconstruction project on Springreen Drive was stymied by citizen backlash.
About 15% of the total project cost will fall to property owners along Summer Drive. Assessments are expected to range from $3,000 to $12,000, depending on the size of the property.
City officials ultimately voted, 4-1, to approve the $946,965.30 bid from Horsfield Construction Inc. of Epworth to begin the street renovations on Summer Drive. Council Member Russ Domeyer cast the lone dissenting vote.
Domeyer said he wants to conduct more research to potentially lower the costs for property owners.
“The comments I heard tonight kind of echoed the reason I had moved to table it because I wanted more information on the overlay because I was getting a lot of concerns from the citizens about costs,” he said.
Adams said the city will pursue options to assist residents along Summer Drive in an effort to ease the financial burden.
“That’s what we are still working on — what income guidelines and what level of assistance would be appropriate,” he said. “We are trying to get it done sooner rather than later.”