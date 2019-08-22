The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Mark D. Mills, 28, of 2425 Green St., was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Mills assaulted Michael Wilson, 60, a supervisor at his residence.
- Dylan M. Vanscoyoc, 24, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Loras Boulevard on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, escape and intoxication by drugs. Vanscoyoc also was arrested at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape.
- Danielle M. Dirkes, 19, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
- Laroyce T. Tate, 31, of 2017 University Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Booth Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault with strangulation, violation of a domestic abuse protective order and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Tate assaulted Sheonta E. Fountain, 31, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, a short time earlier at her residence.
- Stacey L. Boulting, 40, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at about 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Windsor Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and public intoxication.
- Patsy A. Meyer, 55, of 1964 Rosemont St., was arrested at about 3 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a warrant charging possession of morphine.
- Aliayah S. Johnson, 22, of 2186 Foye St., reported $509 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle and $200 worth of criminal damage to a window between 2:40 and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
- Cory A. Besler, 33, of St. Donatus, Iowa, reported the theft of $500 between 5 and 11:20 a.m. Tuesday from Dubuque Stamping & Mfg., 3190 Jackson St.
- Robert J. Nadermann, 55, of 1532 Jackson St., reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to his vehicle between 5:50 and 6:15 p.m. Monday while it was parked in the area of University Avenue and Center Place.
- Ronald J. Wernimont, 56, of 518 Stone Valley Drive, reported a burglary to a rental storage unit between 12:01 a.m. Thursday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Peosta, resulting in the theft of a chainsaw, weed trimmer and other items worth $1,025.