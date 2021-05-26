MANCHESTER, Iowa — After serving as Manchester’s mayor for nearly 50 years, Milt Kramer will soon see his name on one of his favorite city spots.
The Manchester Family Aquatic Center is being renamed the Milt and Joanne Kramer Aquatic Center in honor of the mayor and his wife. The name will officially change at a dedication ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the pool, 200 Stearns Drive.
“I knew nothing about it until I was told by the city manager,” Kramer said. “... I’m really honored to receive this award. I like to see my wife mentioned also. She’s very involved with Manchester.”
Kramer first became involved with the city’s government in 1970, when he was elected to the City Council. While serving on the council, he briefly filled in as mayor after the then-mayor died.
During another term on the council, Kramer again served as mayor after the mayor at that time passed away in 1974. He has served in the role ever since and is possibly is the longest-serving mayor in Iowa.
This year marks Kramer’s 14th term as mayor, though he noted term lengths switched from two to four years during his tenure. The length of his tenure as mayor is something he never anticipated when he moved to Manchester in 1963 to teach high school social studies.
“I came in here as the head boys’ basketball coach,” he said. “I thought this would be a few short years. Even though I’ve had opportunities to move on, I’ve stayed on. Here I am 50 years later, still living in Manchester and still enjoying it.”
Kramer also enjoys visiting the aquatic center that will soon bear his name. He said he often goes to the pool after work to speak to all of the visitors and lifeguards.
“I also enjoy walking through the aquatic center’s parking lot to see where all the cars are from,” he added. “I’m always amazed by all the different counties.”
He said the pool sees many guests visiting from Cedar Rapids and Marion, and many residents of the rural area surrounding Manchester have seasonal family passes.
Manchester Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foley noted that Kramer has stopped at the pool nearly every day for decades, making it the perfect place to honor him.
“It’s a natural place for it,” Foley said. “It’s one of those places where he can be found. I’ve worked with him for 13 years, and he’s just the nicest guy. He always puts the community first, and he really cares about the community.”
Kramer said his entire family has been invited to the upcoming dedication ceremony, including his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As Kramer’s service is honored this week, the longtime mayor said he isn’t currently sure how much longer he will serve in the role. Kramer’s current term ends later this year.
“At this point in time, I’m unsure (if I’ll serve another term),” Kramer said. “I can’t be here forever — I’m 84 years old. I’ll be making that decision in the next month or two.”