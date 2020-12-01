A Dubuque man has been arrested for allegedly leading a deputy on a high-speed chase in September that ended when he crashed and was thrown from his vehicle, suffering serious injures.
Michael J. Harkey, 25, of 705 Ries St., was arrested at 10:06 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque County Courthouse on a warrant charging felony eluding, third-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and driving while barred.
Court documents made available Monday state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies were responding to Farley at about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 7 after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.
A deputy spotted Harkey driving a vehicle without a license plate that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle east on Old Highway Road near Dutch Lane. As the deputy turned around, Harkey accelerated, turning north onto Graf Road.
“The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 85 in a 45 mph zone and crossed into oncoming traffic lanes multiple times (when it was then) on Girl Scout Road,” documents state.
Harkey lost control of the vehicle at the corner of Girl Scout and Gun Club roads. The vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch, but then it returned to the road and continued south on Gun Club at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle again left the roadway in the area of Gun Club Road and Mary Lane, entering the ditch and rolling multiple times.
Harkey was ejected and found in a field about 100 feet from the vehicle. Documents state that he showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the night. Deputies reported finding methamphetamine in a pill bottle in his pants pocket.
“Harkey also matched the description of the subject from the burglary in Farley and was in possession of items removed from the property in Farley,” documents state.
Harkey was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with multiple fractured vertebrae and a lacerated liver. He was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Authorities issued a warrant for Harkey’s arrest on Nov. 16 in relation to the chase.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that authorities continue to investigate the burglary. No charges have been filed in that incident yet.
Previously, Harkey was arrested in September 2017 and later convicted for leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Jo Daviess County, Ill., to Dubuque while intoxicated. That chase ended when he crashed into a utility pole on North Booth Street.