The recent opening of a new, larger facility marked the beginning of a new chapter for a longtime Dubuque automobile dealership.
Richardson Motors opened its new location at 5400 Westside Drive, just west of Menards along U.S. 20.
The dealership had been at 1475 John F. Kennedy Road since the late 1960s before ending operations there on Dec. 7.
The building at the new location covers about 50,000 square feet, which is roughly double the space of Richardson’s previous location. It sits on 13 acres, more than five times the available space at the dealership’s old home.
The new digs allow Richardson Motors to display more new and used vehicles. It also has increased the service area and enhanced customer lounges and seating areas.
“The energy among the staff is very, very high,” said Chad Richardson. “I think it is great for the staff and great for the customers as well. They deserved an upgraded experience.”
He said the new facility also boasts a community room, which he anticipates opening up to nonprofits or other organizations that need a space to convene.
Richardson Motors announced the project last January. A city building permit estimated total construction costs at $7.2 million.
Chad Richardson said that the extra space will allow the dealership to add new employees over the next year, although he is uncertain of how many additional hires will be made.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson recently toured the new building and believes it represents a major upgrade.
“They were jammed at their old location,” he said. “I think it was very difficult for them to stock all of their vehicles, and it was difficult to accommodate all the customers coming in for service.”
In addition to the extra space, the new facility is readily visible from U.S. 20 and is situated near where the Southwest Arterial meets up with the highway.
“When they first started moving dirt, I think some people wondered why anyone would build there,” Dickinson said. “Now others are asking, ‘Why didn’t we build there?”
The Southwest Arterial is poised to open this summer.
“I think the staff is surprised by the number of vehicles that are already passing through on Highway 20,” said Richardson. “Once the Southwest Arterial is opened up, that traffic count is only going to increase.”
Online property records indicate that Richardson’s previous location on John F. Kennedy Road was purchased by M-M&M, LLC in the spring for about $2 million. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, that company is registered to Phillip Mihalakis, of Dubuque. Efforts to reach Mihalakis for comment for this story were unsuccessful.