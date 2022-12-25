As winter conditions worsen, social workers in the community have expressed concerns that the City of Dubuque is not doing enough to help the local homeless population.

Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, officials from Dubuque Rescue Mission and Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque criticized city officials for not yet implementing a proposed secondary responder program, which would allow first responders on calls to bring a second person, such as a social worker, to help them connect people in crisis with necessary resources.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.