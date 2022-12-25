As winter conditions worsen, social workers in the community have expressed concerns that the City of Dubuque is not doing enough to help the local homeless population.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, officials from Dubuque Rescue Mission and Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque criticized city officials for not yet implementing a proposed secondary responder program, which would allow first responders on calls to bring a second person, such as a social worker, to help them connect people in crisis with necessary resources.
“It should be in place already in my opinion,” said Jeff Lenhart, manager at the rescue mission. “The city promotes itself as inclusive to everybody. They should practice what they preach and try to help people.”
But while city officials generally support pursuing the secondary responder approach, Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger told the TH that the secondary responder program will not be presented to City Council members until February.
Even if council members then were to direct funding from the current fiscal year’s budget into the program, Steger said hiring for and coordinating the program would still take several months and likely not begin until July.
“You still need to hire somebody and get everything into the right position,” she said. “That’s going to take several months to do.”
However, Steger said the city still is taking other steps to assist the local homeless population, including working with local organizations to find emergency housing if needed, providing funding to staff the area’s coordinated entry hotline, which connects people experiencing homelessness with local resources, and conducting street outreach to people reported to be living outside.
The secondary responder program was proposed in conjunction with changes made to a city ordinance in September to more specifically clarify that people are prohibited from camping on public streets, sidewalks, parks, buildings or land other than in areas designated for camping.
Steger said the ordinance change was passed in response to an increase in complaints from residents reporting people sleeping and living on private and public property, such as city streets and parking ramps.
This year has seen a particularly high number of reported homeless encampments, according to Dubuque police.
In 2022, prior to the passage of the ordinance, notices of violation were posted at 15 homeless camps. Since its passage, 10 more have been recorded.
In 2021, police only posted five notices of violation at homeless camps.
Steger said it remains unknown why more homeless encampments are being reported this year, but she did point to a nationwide rise in people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, which stated that while the total number of people who are homeless has remained largely steady from 2020 to 2022, the total number of people experiencing chronic homelessness increased from 110,528 in 2020 to 127,768 in 2022.
Steger said city staff have seen a similar local increase in the number of chronically homeless people, who are typically more likely to turn to camping.
“We’re not sure why we are seeing this increase, but we know it’s happening,” she said.
However, officials with organizations that work to assist the homeless have argued that the city’s September ordinance change has contributed to more homeless people being driven out of downtown Dubuque and, as a result, farther away from the many nonprofits that could help them.
Amanda Reynolds, professor of psychology at Loras College and director of Urban Bicycle Food Mission, said the city should have enacted a secondary responder program before it made changes to the ordinance regulating encampments.
“They are pushing people out of these camps, but they haven’t really fixed the problem,” Reynolds said. “These people are just somewhere different now, and the worrying part is we don’t exactly know where that is.”
Lenhart shared Reynolds’ criticism and argued that the secondary responder program should have been implemented before the arrival of winter.
“They are kicking people out of these camps, but I don’t know where they expect them to go,” he said.
The concerns from local organizations comes as they are working to shelter people experiencing homelessness during the winter.
Steger said shelters in the community remain at or near capacity, and the city might need to work with local organizations to provide emergency shelters, which the city only has had to do once in the past eight years.
City Council Member Danny Sprank told the TH that he understands the criticism leveled against the city regarding its recent handling of the homeless population, but he stressed that city staff are working to do what they can to help those in need.
“I can see where we may have gotten ahead of ourselves with passing an ordinance and not having the secondary responder in place,” he said. “Governments can be mainly reactive to situations and not always proactive. We are trying to be more proactive.”
