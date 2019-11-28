Suzanne Kent-Barrett moved to Peosta, Iowa, the end of September, seeking a change after what has been a long, trying 2019.
Battling skin cancer, blood clots in her lungs and other health problems, Kent-Barrett left Dodgeville, Wis., needing a change.
Starting over, though, has been lonely and isolating.
But today, tears streamed down the 52-year-old hotel worker's face as she sat down at a folding table surrounded by families and volunteers as more filed in through the door of Joliet Event Center in downtown Dubuque.
"I didn't have anywhere else to go today," Kent-Barrett said quietly. "I'm just thankful to be here. It's been a rough year. ... I've usually been on the volunteering side so I know what it takes to do it. And to give up a Thanksgiving ... to share their day with others means a lot."
About 200 volunteers representing a cross section of Dubuque -- from police officers to lawyers and dock workers and retirees to children and college students -- gathered to dish out and deliver more than 2,200 meals at this year’s Dubuque Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
For 58 years, the Ginter family has organized a Thanksgiving feast for the homebound, the less fortunate and those looking for some holiday company and a good meal.
Started by Donna Ginter, a local restaurateur with a passion to help those in need, the event has morphed from one family's tradition to help a handful of men without a place to go on Thanksgiving into a communitywide fixture spanning generations and ensuring thousands of people enjoy a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving.
Ginter passed away in May 2013. But her daughters — Genny and Kathy — saw the need to carry on their mother’s yearly feast.
Eighty-eight 25-pound turkeys were prepared at the Dubuque Moose Lodge beginning Monday night, with four shifts of 24 roasters going at a time. Volunteers also prepared salads, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, yams, rolls and pie, said Genny Ginter.
"You can see it brightens people's day, and that's the whole thing," she said.
Symere Abrams, 9, wrapped his arms around Kate Lisk's waist after the 39-year-old volunteer from Hazel Green, Wis., helped him and his 7-year-old brother, Keemaria Abrams, to a table. The pair stuffed their faces with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, jello and pie, and played cards next to their mother, Lashay Lee, 35.
Lee moved to Dubuque from Racine, Wis., with her two sons two weeks ago, and will be moving into a new house Friday.
"I didn't know what I was going to do," Lee said of being away from family and not having permanent housing. "To have all of this food and be together and moments like that, it's good. That's wonderful to give up time with their families to help others. It's very refreshing. It actually reminds me that the world is not that cruel."
Lisk spent her first Thanksgiving helping others at the community meal.
"My children are not at home now so I just wanted to be able to give to someone this year," Lisk said. "Instead of sitting at home by myself, I wanted to be part of the community this year and help others that need it.
"Her little boys melted my heart," Lisk said of Lee's sons. "It made my whole day. That's my Thanksgiving right there. All we need is each other, you know."