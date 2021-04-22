PEOSTA, Iowa -- Authorities said one person was airlifted to Iowa City with "life-threatening injuries" after a crash this morning on U.S. 20 near Peosta.
The injured driver initially was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then subsequently airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to a press release issued by Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
It states that the driver’s name will be released later today.
The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. today on U.S. 20 near Cox Springs Road. The release states that an eastbound Iowa Department of Transportation vehicle crashed into the rear of an eastbound cement truck owned by Horsfield Construction and operated by Dakoda Elledge, 27, of Colesburg, Iowa.
The driver of the DOT vehicle was the one seriously injured. Elledge was not injured, according to the release.