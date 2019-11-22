If it looks like a snake and crawls like a snake, typically odds are pretty good that it is, in fact, a snake.
But one notable exception can be found at Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, where officials recently were successful in breeding a sheltopusik — commonly known as the Russian legless lizard.
It’s a pretty huge accomplishment, according to Mark Beshel, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections.
In fact, museum leaders believe it is the first time that a sheltopusik has been bred in captivity since the 1980s.
“Breeding them in captivity is something that a lot of people only dreamed about doing,” Beshel said. “And that fact that we’ve been able to do it here is amazing.”
Museum officials acquired two adult sheltopusiks a few years ago, primarily to show visitors the difference between legless lizards and snakes. The lizards grow up to three feet long and are about 2.5 inches thick.
The lizards have legless, cylindrical bodies, and their primary form of locomotion can best be described as a “slither.” But there are key differences between the sheltopusik and its more famous, legless cousins.
“On closer inspection, you’ll see that the legless lizard has eyelids and has ears and has a different jaw,” said Abby Urban, the museum’s curator of living collections. “So that kind of sets it apart from a regular snake.”
While sheltopusiks are commonly found in the wild in Russia and eastern Europe, they are nearly impossible to breed in captivity. They must go through a “brumation” phase — similar to a winter hibernation — in order to cool down enough to be fertile.
Museum officials allowed the adult sheltopusiks to burrow in trash cans housed in a kitchen refrigerator. After a few months, the animals’ body temperatures were raised, and they were brought together for breeding.
In 2017, the female laid several eggs. Though none were viable, that in itself was viewed as a huge accomplishment, according to Urban.
“There was lots of trial and error here in working with this species,” she said. “We were fortunate to have some success (in multiple years).”
More eggs were laid in June of this year.
On Aug. 23, a little lizard — as yet unnamed — was born. The museum announced its success in social media posts Thursday.
“It’s doing fantastic,” said Urban, noting the gender of the animal won’t become apparent until it is older. “We’ve been weighing it just about weekly. ... It is eating very, very well.”
Beshel has been a herpetologist for nearly 20 years. He attributes his interest, in part, to an encounter with a sheltopusik decades ago.
“I remember seeing my first sheltopusik as a kid over 30 years ago at the Philadelphia museum of natural history,” Beshhel said. “I was amazed. I can still remember it. They definitely left a mark on me.
“I’ve never gotten to work with them until now.”
The secretive creatures aren’t on display at the moment. But the hope is to eventually allow museum patrons the opportunity to learn from the juvenile and its parents.
“They make great education animals,” Beshel said. “They’re large. They get really large for a legless lizard. They’re typically quite calm and very handle-able. A great ambassador species.”