PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Following the construction of an athletic complex in Patch Grove, River Ridge School District leaders are asking residents to support the issuance of up to $2.3 million in bonds for the work after the fact.
The measure will go to voters in the spring primary election on Feb. 18.
If approved, the funds will be used to refinance loans that the district took out as interim financing. About 20 residents heard an appeal from district leaders this week at a public meeting.
“I hope it passes,” said Patch Grove resident Barb Rewey. “I think they’ve done a fantastic job.”
The complex, which is nearly complete, includes a new track, a baseball field and competition and practice football fields.
The district’s old facilities were located in Bloomington, the site of the former upper elementary school, which closed in 2017 when the student body was consolidated in Patch Grove.
District leaders said the move to build new facilities in Patch Grove was inevitable and that by doing so in advance of the spring referendum, they saved taxpayers money.
A delay to construction would have increased costs by $80,000 per year, said Superintendent Clay Koenig.
Additionally, the annual maintenance costs of the Bloomington campus totaled about $125,000. The district sold the property to a private company for $110,000 in December.
Issuing new bonds to pay off the loans means River Ridge will receive state aid, saving taxpayers a projected $650,000 to $750,000 over 19 years.
“If the (bond measure) doesn’t pass, that means we’ve got to try to squeeze $231,000 into our operating budget next year,” Koenig said.
More than 50% of voters must back the measure for it to pass. If it does, the district’s mill levy will increase from $11.22 per $1,000 in valuation to $11.71. A property owner of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $49 annually.
Even with a levy increase, the new mill rate would be the second-lowest for the district since 2013, Koenig said.
Bagley resident Terry Kendall, who has a child enrolled in the district, asked what benefits the complex offers students who do not participate in athletics.
Koenig said the district is considering landscaping and design projects for students enrolled in technology and art classes.
Some attendees were concerned that the athletic complex removed about five of 13 acres of cropland that students farm to finance activities in the school’s agricultural department.
“We’re certainly not going to cut anything from our ag program,” said School Board President Kenny Nies. “If the ag department is short on dollars or hurting for funds for things that they need … we will have discussions at the board level to see if we need to allocate some dollars.”
If the bond measure fails, Koenig said, the district will make a second attempt in the general election on Nov. 3.