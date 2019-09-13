An emergency medical helicopter no longer will be stationed at a Dubuque hospital after contract negotiations with the air ambulance’s owner fell through.
Officials with MercyOne and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say air care still will be available to local patients. But the helicopter named AirCare 3 no longer will be based in Dubuque.
It is unclear where the helicopter will be located going forward.
“Not all of the details are final yet, so we don’t know exactly how the new system will work,” said Tom Moore, media relations director for University of Iowa Health Care, when interviewed by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday afternoon. “But we’re working hard to get it in place.”
For months, both sides have attempted to renew an air transport partnership.
“We discussed several options and, unfortunately, have not been able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement,” stated MercyOne and University of Iowa Health Care in a joint statement.
The contract for air care at both MercyOne locations — the other is in Waterloo — is set to expire Sunday, Sept. 15.
The air ambulance debuted in Dubuque in March 2016.
Though the helicopter no longer will be stationed in Dubuque, local physicians still will be able to call for air services, according to Moore.