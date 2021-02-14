LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster electric utility is moving forward with plans to construct a new headquarters on the north side of the city.
Scenic Rivers Energy Cooperative intends to undertake a multimillion-dollar project to build a 14,000-square-foot office building and 42,000-square-foot warehouse.
“In my building now, I’ve got three people in an office that was designed for one person,” said CEO Steve Lucas. As far as warehousing, “equipment gets bigger. It doesn’t get smaller.”
The co-op’s current headquarters dates to the 1950s and several additions have been “cobbled together” over the years since.
“It’s not efficient and nowhere near meets our needs,” Lucas said. “It would cost almost as much to try to do something with our existing facility as it would to build (new).”
Scenic Rivers will relocate from its current location at 231 N. Sheridan St. and intends to sell the buildings. Lucas said he already has received several inquiries.
The new complex will be located adjacent to Ihm Street and Grant County K.
Scenic Rivers has asked the Lancaster Common Council to approve a request to combine several parcels at that site into an about 44-acre lot.
The council will deliberate Monday, Feb. 15, whether to approve the request.
Construction crews could break ground as soon as late summer and the building could be ready in mid-2022.
Scenic Rivers serves more than 11,500 customers within an area that spans 3,500 miles in Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties.
In addition to its Lancaster location, the co-op operates branch offices in Darlington and Gays Mills.
With 36 staff, the organization is one of Lancaster’s larger employers, said City Administrator David Carlson.
“It’s always great when you have any business or entity expanding or growing,” he said. “We’re just very pleased they are doing it and staying in Lancaster.”
Lucas said the new building could accommodate additional staff, but there are no immediate plans to hire more.
He emphasized that the construction project will not increase members’ rates.
“This co-op has been in existence for 90-plus years,” Lucas said. “We’re building (what) we’re planning on being a 75-year facility.”