PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- In an effort to increase use of renewable energy, University of Wisconsin-Platteville is laying the groundwork to install a 2.4-megawatt solar array on campus.
The institution hired Seattle energy company McKinstry to design the project, which will be located in Memorial Park, according to a press release.
Designs are expected to be finalized this month, and the project will be submitted to the UW System Board of Regents and Wisconsin Building Commission for review and approval.