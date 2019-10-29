The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Erica R. Berry, 35, of 705 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents made available Monday state that Berry assaulted Casandra R. Luensman, 28, of 705½
- Lincoln Ave., at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Luensman’s residence.
- Holly P. Sons, 54, of 1375 Iowa St., No. 2, was arrested on a charge of domestic assault with injury at about 7:35 p.m. Friday at her residence. Court documents made available Monday state that Sons assaulted Robert S. Weipert, 40, of the same address.
- James R. Ross, 28, of 1428 Iowa St., No. 1, reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $6,000 between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:20 p.m. Sunday from the 300 block of Main Street.