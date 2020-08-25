A Dubuque-based manufacturing company on Monday reported a nearly $26 million net loss for its fourth quarter and an even larger deficit for the fiscal year as a whole.
Flexsteel Industries reported total sales of $64.8 million in the quarter that ended June 30, down 35% compared to the same quarter the previous year. The company suffered a net loss of $25.7 million in the quarter, compared to a loss of $19.9 million in the same period in 2019.
For the full fiscal year, which also wrapped up June 30, Flexsteel had net sales of $366.9 million, down 17% from $443.6 million one year prior. The company’s net loss for the full year was $26.8 million, an improvement over last year’s total loss of $32.6 million.
The recently completed year marked one of disappointment for many in Dubuque. The company in April announced plans to permanently close its production facility in Dubuque, resulting in the loss of 213 jobs. Flexsteel continues to operate its corporate headquarters in Dubuque.
The company plans to hold a conference call this morning to further discuss its earnings report.