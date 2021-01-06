As thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters occupied the U.S. Capitol today, U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Ron Kind, D-Wis., held conference calls with members of the press in which they talked about their experiences.
Hinson, who was sworn in this week, told reporters that she was not in the Capitol when the supporters forced their way in.
"They had asked us today that if we were not scheduled to speak for any specific objection, that we return to our office, just for COVID(-19) protocols," she said. "I was watching things, like many people, unfold on TV."
What she saw unnerved and disappointed the congresswoman.
"People came here today to make sure their voices were heard," Hinson said, adding that she spoke on Tuesday with some Iowans who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to support Trump. "But this violence is not the answer."
Hinson called for a stronger message from Trump denouncing the actions.
"What happened here was unacceptable," she said. "We need a strong condemnation from the president. Words matter. Inciting violence is not the answer."
Hinson said she hoped that if it is safe, Congress could reconvene as soon as possible to continue the process of confirming the election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.
“I do have some legitimate questions about the safety of the building,” she said. “People got into the Capitol today, were in the House (of Representatives) chamber. That is unacceptable. People need to be able to feel safe to have this debate. People deserve to be able to hear what both sides are saying here. To disrupt that is not what this country is built on.”
Hinson said she hoped debate could model itself after that within her own caucus, where members have argued for and against confirmation and objections.
Kind, too, spoke with reporters, saying he would not be "ceding ground to these hooligans."
"Today should be a celebration of the time-honored tradition of the peaceful transition of power that makes our nation exceptional in the eyes of the world," he said.
Kind wondered if anyone should be surprised, however.
"I ask my colleagues, who for months now have spread lies about the integrity of the ballot box, unfounded accusations, lacking any evidence or facts, about voter fraud in this election — what did they expect the reaction to be?" he said. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society who think this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d'etat of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe."