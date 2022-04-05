Dubuque Community School District officials have received approval to offer a permanent online school starting next school year.
The school will serve students in sixth through 12th grade and will be staffed by district teachers "who will provide a variety of both instruction and student supports to those enrolled in the program," a press release states.
The Dubuque district has offered virtual learning for the last two school years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials noted in the release that enrollment in their online learning option has stabilized for students in grades six through 12.
“There is a group of students now choosing this option for the flexibility this learning option provides them," Superintendent Stan Rheingans said in the release. "By creating a virtual school beginning next year, we are able to continue serving students from our district rather than requiring them to go elsewhere when they desire a virtual learning experience.”
District officials are finalizing details for enrollment in the virtual school and will tell families when an application period is set. Officials will give priority for enrollment to students in the district, but the virtual school will be open to students in other Iowa districts who apply to open-enroll in Dubuque.