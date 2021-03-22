A Dubuque man is accused of picking a lot to enter the home of a woman he is accused of stalking.

Jason A. Wright, 38, of 440 Maplewood Court, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 26th Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging first-degree harassment, stalking, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft, two violations of a no-contact order, driving under suspension and four counts of probation violation.

Court documents state that Wright used a “bump key” to pick the lock of the front door of the residence of Justus C. Zelinsky, 26, of 2418-1/2 Broadway St., and enter it without her permission, violating two court orders protecting Zelinsky.

Wright is accused of harassing and stalking Zelinsky, according to documents.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.