A Dubuque man is accused of picking a lot to enter the home of a woman he is accused of stalking.
Jason A. Wright, 38, of 440 Maplewood Court, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 26th Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging first-degree harassment, stalking, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree theft, two violations of a no-contact order, driving under suspension and four counts of probation violation.
Court documents state that Wright used a “bump key” to pick the lock of the front door of the residence of Justus C. Zelinsky, 26, of 2418-1/2 Broadway St., and enter it without her permission, violating two court orders protecting Zelinsky.
Wright is accused of harassing and stalking Zelinsky, according to documents.