A Dubuque nonprofit dedicated to assisting military veterans received an unusual gift from a local Marine veteran recently.
Chris Billmyer, 32, of Dubuque, a decorated veteran of the war in Afghanistan, presented a Tracker ProTeam bass boat last week to the Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Billmyer made a connection with Jim Wagner, one of the organization's founders.
“I got to know Jim over the past seven or eight years,” he said. “I’d stop at the center and just chat with him. I’ve had the boat about six years. It just seemed like the right time to pass it on.”
Billmyer, who lost both of his legs when he was wounded by an IED while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, has given back in many ways to the community that has honored him as a hero.
What the Veterans Freedom Center will do with the boat isn't completely certain yet, Billmyer said.
“It’s still up in the air exactly what they’ll use it for,” he said. “I think they’ll start with taking veterans and their families out on the water, maybe doing some fishing charters, that kind of thing.”
The Veterans Freedom Center was founded in 2009 by Vietnam vets Wagner and Al Rowell. The center serves as a sanctuary for fellow veterans to help them cope with post-traumatic stress, anxiety and other mental and physical effects of their military service.
For more information, visit www.veteransfreedomcenter.net.