The sound of taps filled the air outside of Dubuque Law Enforcement Center as law enforcement personnel took time Wednesday to remember those who have died while serving in uniform.
The memorial service was attended by about 35 members of the Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments and City of Dubuque officials. It was arranged by chaplains of the police and sheriff’s departments as part of National Police Week.
“Today, we honor the brave men and women in law enforcement that paid the ultimate price: their lives,” said Chaplain Todd Brewer, who also led a prayer during the service. “... Today and every day, we honor them, we respect them, and we pay tribute to them and their families.”
An honor guard also presented and raised a flag outside the law enforcement center, with those present in uniform saluting.
During his remarks, Sheriff Joe Kennedy expressed appreciation for the work of fellow law enforcement and the sacrifice required in the line of work.
“Each time you leave your family, it might be the last time,” he said.
He also said he enjoyed being able to be together with both law enforcement departments and the chaplains again, as the group hasn’t seen each other in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The annual service wasn’t held last year for pandemic-related reasons.
Kennedy and Police Chief Mark Dalsing noted that 2020 marked a high year nationally for law enforcement deaths — between lives lost in the line of duty and those who died due to COVID-19-related causes.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which tracks law enforcement deaths, 264 members of law enforcement died last year while still serving their communities. COVID-19 was the most common cause.
“Law enforcement didn’t shut down,” Dalsing said of the COVID-19 challenges. “Law enforcement didn’t work from home.”
He noted that 2021 marks the 125th anniversary of the death of Albert Meisner, the first Dubuque police officer killed while still in his role. Since then, few Dubuque officers have died.
“For over a century, our department has been spared of losing a brother or sister,” Dalsing said. “In fact, Iowa rarely has to make a list.”
However, Dalsing spoke about this year already claiming too many law enforcement lives, including Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He was fatally shot on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center. The alleged culprit, Michael Lang, who was also shot in the standoff, is charged with first-degree murder.
Dalsing also mentioned the shooting death of Stockton, Calif., police officer Jimmy Inn on Tuesday when Inn was responding to a domestic violence call. Inn was the second California officer to be fatally shot on duty in 24 hours. San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti was killed Monday.
Dave Davis, president and CEO of Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., also spoke at the Dubuque service Wednesday to thank law enforcement for its efforts and sacrifice. While Davis said he didn’t come from a law enforcement background, his military background helps him understand the role of law enforcement.
“We love the community and Iowa, and we appreciate the fact that you keep us safe and you keep us together,” he told attendees.
In addition to potentially dangerous work environments and COVID-19, Dalsing said departments across the country also have faced staffing challenges amid anti-police sentiment over the past year.
However, he said those in law enforcement still feel drawn to serve their communities.
“Law enforcement isn’t a job,” he said. “It’s a calling.”
Kennedy echoed Dalsing’s statements while thanking both local departments for their work.
“I truly believe, regardless of what anyone says, that this is truly the greatest job in the world,” he said.