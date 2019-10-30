Two Dubuque City Council candidates have received individual endorsements from an organized labor group.
The Dubuque Federation of Labor has backed Danny Sprank, candidate for Dubuque’s Ward 3 and Brad Cavanagh for Ward 4, according to a press release.
Sprank will challenge Phil Atkinson for a two-year term representing Ward 3. They are seeking to serve out the remainder of former Council Member Kate Larson’s term. Cavanagh faces Jay Schiesl in his race.
The release states that the labor group’s delegates felt that both Ward 2 candidates, incumbent Luis Del Toro and Laura Roussell, were highly qualified.
The labor group said that neither at-large candidate, three-term incumbent David Resnick nor Luke Schiltz, completed a survey used for determining endorsements.
Tuesday is Election Day.