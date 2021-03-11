SHULLSBURG, Wis. — One person was hurt in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Lafayette County.
Dannya Gomez, 31, of Freeport, Ill., reported minor injuries but refused being taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette County P in Monticello Township. The release states that Gomez was northbound when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and overturned.