MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mitch Peyton grew up in Manchester and has never lived on a farm. But a passion for showing cattle led him and his wife, Angie, to build a cow/calf barn south of Manchester on Iowa 13 that will allow kids to learn the lessons taught in the show ring and the barn.
“I was a town kid who always wanted to farm,” Mitch Peyton admitted. “I don’t know of a much better way to raise a family than have them be involved in agriculture. I think there are a lot of positives that come from that.”
The new barn at the family’s Legacy Cattle Co. features an office, a shop area, an area to work cattle, calving pens and a wash/rack room. And while the couple’s children, Jadyn, Logan, Norah and Jack, certainly will work cattle at the facility, it’s other young people from the area that Peyton hopes will use the facility.
He said it’s a way of paying it forward as people did for his family.
“We got started with the grace of Mike and Megan Loecke with one steer,” he said. “After a few years, we outgrew that facility and moved cattle to Winthrop to Ben and Amy Reck’s place. Then, we found a local place for our cattle with Doug and Denise Bishop. All those people helped us along the way.”
Now, the Peytons want to do the same.
“After going through the experience of those families taking us in and helping us, we really want to provide a place that is safe, fun and has a good culture for kids to experience raising a 4-H or FFA animal project,” Mitch said.
Kids who are interested in working with cattle at the Peytons’ facility can contact the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Manchester or speak with Mitch.
“They will need to be in 4-H or FFA to do this,” he said. “After that, we can walk them through everything else. We can find them an animal.”
Once they have an animal, kids are expected to work with the animal and take care of it.
“We are pretty much the hotel,” Peyton explained. “I believe showing cattle is like a lot of things — that you get out of it what you put into it. We won’t make you do anything, but we want to create an environment where you are not going to feel like you are fitting in unless you are working hard.”
Peyton, who is an assistant wrestling coach at West Delaware, believes there are similarities between wrestling and showing cattle that have value for young people.
“The thing I love and respect about both wrestling and showing cattle is you spend hours and hours in the practice room and hours and hours in the wash/rack room and barn to spend a few minutes in the ring or on the mat,” he said. “To put all that effort and work into it with no guarantees is like the American way. You have no idea what you are going to get out of it, but you do your best anyway.”
Peyton said the program can help young people grow.
“We want to have an environment here where people feel welcomed, where there is a culture that is supportive, nurturing and stands for the right things,” he said. “We aren’t going to waver too much on that. We want to do things the right way and teach kids to do things the right way. Work ethic is something we hang our hat on here.
“I believe there is a huge opportunity for young people to be involved in agriculture moving forward. If we can be a small catalyst for any of that, we will feel really good about what we are doing.”
Peyton said the chance to help kids get involved with cattle is important to him.
“Farming has always been a dream of mine,” he said. “But to do it in a way that we can maybe help some others get involved is another dream come true. Angie and I have been very blessed to live in this community, and we do want to give back.
“I think one of the best quotes I’ve ever heard about this is, ‘We’re not raising cattle here. We are raising kids by showing cattle.’ I think that is at the heart of what we are trying to promote here.”