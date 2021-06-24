May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Logan J. Siegert, 30; domestic assault; April 4; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Miranda E.E. Croft, 21; assault; Oct. 29; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Travis L. Denney, 30; domestic assault-second offense; Dec. 6, 2017; two-year suspended prison sentence, $650 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Camille C. Eastburn, 25; domestic assault; Feb. 5; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Nicole J. Ellsworth, 39; domestic assault; Jan 1.; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Matthew T. Flanagan, 25; domestic assault-second offense; July 30; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- Brian J. Fondell, 40; third-degree burglary; Dec. 21, 2019; 180-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jordan R. Hefel, 28; child endangerment and controlled substance violation; Nov. 20, 2019; 15-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,375 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Alex J. Henry, 23; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 29; one-year suspended prison sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Jared M. Kearney, 34; criminal mischief-third degree and burglary-third degree; Aug. 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert J. Lewis, 45; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Gerald M. Nadermann, 59; assault; June 9, 2020; 90-day jail sentence.
- Kevin Nathan, 32; domestic assault; Jan. 30; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Cory L. Parker, 36; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 23, 2019; one year at a residential facility.
- Dillon J. Pirc, 29; domestic assault; Oct. 31; deferred judgment, civil penalty, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Cheri L. Schmit, 28; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 20, 2020; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 suspended fine.
- Kyle R. Smith, 50; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 11; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Nikita S. Thoma, 20; assault; Oct. 7; $105 fine.
- Jennifer A. Towsley, 33; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 26; one-year suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Jeffrey J. Ware Sr., 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; 280-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Cornell D. Waters, 50; harassment-second degree; April 22; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Alan G. Bly, 59; assault; Nov. 18; 10-day jail sentence.
- Kiean D.D. George, 28; domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment; Nov. 26; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- William T. Brewer Jr., 24; assault; Dec. 19; one-year suspended jail sentence and $455 fine.
- Reuben T. Henry Sr., 32; domestic assault; March 19, 2019; 30-day jal sentence, with 23 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Lee W. Shaffer, 35; third-degree burglary and second-degree theft; July 1; five-year prison sentence and DNA requirement.
- Lee W. Shaffer, 35; first-degree theft; June 25; 10-year prison sentence and DNA requirement.
- Crestina L. Bracamonte, 21; child endangerment; July 20; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lemiel C. Brown, 24; first-degree harassment; Feb. 5; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Adam F. Burris, 40; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 27, 2020; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Paul A. Cole Jr., 34; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 23; five-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Leroy Dorsey Jr., 58; domestic assault; Dec. 6; 30-day suspended jail sentence and batterer program.
- Jaime E. Edwards, 44; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 30, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lenora T. Fields, 26; assault; Feb. 5; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Courtney T. Fountain, 31; domestic assault-second offense and third-degree criminal mischief; Jan. 29; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, two-day jail sentence, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Edwin M. Galino, 51; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 12; 60-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Robert C. Gatena, 35; assault; Feb. 5; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Joseph H. Graham, 76; eluding; Jan. 28; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Kayla S. Granado, 19; assault; July 23; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Randy A. Grutz, 33; assault; Oct. 8; 30-day jail sentence.
- Thomas J. Hanrahan, 20; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 27, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Mercedes M. Hines, 26; second-degree theft; Feb. 1, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- April L. Jaeger, 34; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Daniel C. Lansing, 56; domestic assault; Aug. 9; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Brian J. Link, 29; possession of a controlled substance; June 13, 2020; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Dashona D. Long, 21; assault; Aug. 20; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- David J. Muntz Jr., 38; first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; Dec. 31, 2019; 15-year suspended prison sentence, $1,750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- David J. Muntz Jr., 38; third-degree theft; Jan. 7; two-year suspended sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Danielle J. Ritchie, 34; assault on persons in certain occupations; Nov. 22; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Brett L. Schueller, 42; assault; Feb. 15; $105 fine and batterer program.
- Funmisho D.K. Smith, 42; first-degree harassment and assault; Aug. 28; 360-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, two years of probation, $1,285 fine, with $855 suspended, and DNA requirement.
- Zachary J. Thill, 19; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Percy B. Tye, 45; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 25; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Rachael R. Ware, 31; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 29, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Tyrone S. Watson, 45; willful injury; March 15, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Tyrone S. Watson, 45; domestic assault-second offense; Sept. 11; two-year prison sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Nina M. Williams, 35; domestic assault; Oct. 9; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Cody G. Yarolem, 35; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 16; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Kayla S. Granado, 19; assault; May 4, 2020; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Reuben T. Henry Sr., 32; domestic assault; April 17, 2020; 30-day jail sentence, with 23 days suspended, and batterer program.
- David J. Muntz Jr., 38; third-degree theft; Aug. 29, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- David A. Ryder, 62; domestic assault; Feb. 4; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Amber L. Holleson, 30; escape from custody-felon; March 31; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.