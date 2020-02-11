A video gaming business recently opened in a formerly derelict property that the City of East Dubuque obtained through eminent domain.
2nd Street Slots at 198 Sinsinsawa Ave. opened last month. It features six video-gaming terminals and a full-service bar.
Owner Brian Hudspeth said he purchased the property in 2018 from the city after it was obtained through eminent domain.
Hudspeth said he spent about one year renovating the structure and initially intended to rent out the space. However, he eventually decided to open up his own business.
“It just seemed natural to try opening a gaming business,” he said.
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. More information about the business is available at facebook.com/2ndStreetSlots/.