MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Maquoketa City Council will have a second vacancy to fill this spring.
Second Ward Council Member Jessica Kean recently announced that she and her family are moving out of the country.
Kean was elected to the council in 2017. She announced that she plans to serve until mid-May.
The council has eight seats: the mayor, two at-large representatives and five ward representatives.
The council can fill Kean’s upcoming vacancy by appointment or hold a special election.
Erica Barker resigned from her position as the Third Ward representative earlier this month. The council decided they would fill that position by appointment.