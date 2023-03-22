A trial date has been set for the man accused of fatally shooting a Dubuque man last month.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He has pleaded not guilty.
Johnson’s trial has been set for May 9 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 1.
Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Lonnie E. Burns, 31, on Feb. 7.
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. that day.
Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso,” documents state. “He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back.”
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six people got out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walked to 711 Rhomberg Ave., and a “confrontation” with Burns began on the sidewalk. One individual approached Burns with a gun displayed, and the two began to “wrestle.”
“This subject then fires a gun at Burns,” documents state. “Burns attempted to flee the area, and this subject continues to shoot at Burns.”
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, according to documents.