John Lohberg knew just how he would use the small, Vietnam War-era U.S. Army bag he purchased.
“I am going to put it in my belt loop and put things in it just for short fishing trips – I’m a fisherman,” Lohberg said as he handed payment for the bag to Neil Lahr.
“You run across all kinds of things over here,” Lohberg said.
Lohberg browsed Lahr’s seven tables of antiques, collectibles, jewelry and other items today at “The Fair Flea & Antique Frenzy,” a two-day flea market held at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Lahr, of Dubuque, was one of about 35 vendors at the flea market. He has had multiple tables of wares at the event for the past seven years.
“Over here, he’s got some old (fishing) reels from the ‘40s and ‘50s,” Lohberg said, pointing to cardboard boxes with faded lettering.
Lahr’s wife, Mariah, helps people browsing several tables of jewelry offered for sale by the couple.
“I love the variety (of items),” said Darlene Rusch, of Holy Cross, Iowa, as she chatted with Mariah.
The fairgrounds hosts the flea market three times per year and Rusch enjoys attending.
“I love talking to all of the vendors and I love shopping,” she said. “Every year I find something.”
Neil Lahr said he enjoys selling – and hunting for items to buy – at flea markets because of the personal interaction.
“Where I work, I don’t get a chance to talk to people – I work on a machine by myself,” he said.
Mariah said the couple "first started in garage sales and then moved up to flea markets.”
Neil tells people browsing that “everything is negotiable,” then he points to some of the most-interesting items hung on the wall behind him or stacked on the tables.
“I have a Luftwaffe dagger from World War II, I have a noncommissioned Japanese officer’s sword from World War II,” he said. “I have one of the first Zebco 33s (a model of fishing reel) ever made. I love to hunt (for things). I go to auctions, garage sales, people give me stuff that they want to get rid of.”
As people browsed old stereos, sports cards, antique door handles and other items on Lahr’s tables, he explained how his collecting hobby gained momentum over the years.
“I started collecting beer steins back in 1974,” he said. “I have over 400 in my collection. I have a two-car set up for a garage sale that I never tear down. We're also vendors down at Shaggy’s (Indoor Flea Market, 175 N. Crescent Ridge). I’ve only really been into this part of it – flea collecting and selling – for about 10 years.”
Neil and Mariah sell items at flea markets about seven weekends per year.
“When I retire completely – I’m working 25 hours a week right now – my goal is to get a small RV and start doing one flea market a week,” Neil said.
The two-day flea market has been held three times per year for about 30 years at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Fairgrounds staff members have operated the event the past two years.
“It’s more of a community event for us – it’s a way to get new people through our gate,” Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said. “It’s a good, wholesome, family thing.”