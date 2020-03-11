A stage show version of America’s longest-running daytime game show delighted fans in Dubuque on Tuesday.
About 1,500 people came to the Five Flags Center to attend “The Price is Right Live!” Audience members had the chance to experience the “biggest hits” of the television show, complete with some of its most popular games and the chance to win a variety of different prizes.
“It’s the real deal,” host Todd Newton said ahead of the show. “So hopefully, people will take some of their favorite game show home with them tonight. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The Five Flags Center was decked out in set pieces reminiscent of “The Price Is Right” television show. In front of the stage sat a “contestant row” from which randomly selected audience members bid on their guesses for prices of different items.
The stage was adorned with two brightly colored doors behind which waited games to play and prizes to win. Two podiums were set up on one side of the stage for showcase contestants.
“Authenticity is key to us, but it’s the exact same set pieces, the exact same music,” Newton said. “As far as the prizes go, it’s everything people want. It’s the cash and the cars and the vacations, the kitchen appliances. Everything will be there behind those legendary doors.”
Audience members cheered and screamed and clapped as the lights flashed around the venue and announcer Jim Gruessing took the stage.
“I know the reason you’re here is to hear the most famous words in television,” he said.
“Come on down,” the audience shouted in response.
The production started out with four contestants bidding on the price of an electric guitar. The contestant with the closest guess was invited onstage to play “Punch A Bunch” for a cash prize.
Though the stage show bore many similarities to its television counterpart, there were a few key differences.
Contestants for the stage show were chosen completely at random, and staff structured the stage production to allow as many people as possible to play as contestants, show producer Jim Weathers said.
“It’s just getting more people involved,” he said.
Jeanette Hohmann, 84, attended the show with members of her family. She has been watching The Price is Right on television for 40 years and tries to catch the TV show whenever possible.
Hohmann enjoys watching contestants play “Plinko” and guessing along as they try to figure out the price of the showcases. She particularly loves seeing contestants’ families come on stage when they win big.
“I can just feel the happiness that they feel,” she said. “When the wheel is spun, no matter what, I stop and I watch it.”
Hohmann’s family members bought her front-row tickets to the stage show in Dubuque as a gift. She said ahead of Tuesday’s show that she was looking forward to experiencing all the excitement of the show and that she hoped her family members would get the chance to play on stage.
“It would be so neat,” she said. “They probably would be looking at me for an answer.”
Also among audience members on Tuesday night was Shawn O’Brien, 58, of Shullsburg, Wis., who wore the same name tag he received when he was on The Price is Right television show 32 years ago.
At that time, he was living in Dubuque, and he managed to get a seat in the TV show audience during a trip to California. He was called down as a contestant and ended up winning a luggage set, which he still owns.
He was invited onstage to play “Hole In One” to try to win a vehicle, but he was unsuccessful in that game.
Thirty-two years after his appearance on the TV show, O’Brien came to Five Flags to get another piece of his favorite show.
“I do have some luck,” he said before Tuesday’s production. “If I get picked, I’ll be tickled. I just hope it’s not a golf game.”