BERNARD, Iowa — Pieces of debris scattered throughout several farm properties interrupted the otherwise picturesque drive through rural roads outside of Bernard on Monday morning.
The areas about two miles southwest and east of Bernard saw damage from a tornado that touched down Sunday night, including damage to buildings and trees across Dubuque and Jackson counties. It was the second tornado the Bernard area had seen in four years, with the last one touching down between Bernard and Zwingle in March 2017.
“There were no injuries, but there was quite a bit of damage to about four farms along the path,” Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said.
Bernard Fire Chief Jason Kremer added that three of the damaged buildings were located in Dubuque County and a couple of machine-shed buildings were damaged in Jackson County.
The National Weather Service classified Sunday night’s tornado as an EF1, the second-lowest rating, and reported that the storm had wind speeds of 90 to 100 mph.
The tornado was on the ground from 8:06 to 8:12 p.m., the National Weather Service reported. Meteorologist Mike McClure called the storm a “short-lived” tornado.
It started near St. Patrick’s Church by 42nd Avenue and West Bellevue-Cascade Road, traveled for 3.1 miles northeast and came to a stop near the intersection of Higginsport and Molony roads. At its maximum, the tornado was 30 yards wide.
Molony Road farm buildings near the end of the tornado’s path sustained significant damage. A barn on one side of the road had its roof mostly caved in, with debris scattered around the yard.
Directly on the other side of the street, one building was half caved in under the roof. The small building next to it had the roof and a majority of the walls completely destroyed. Those cleaning up the debris there declined to comment.
Half of a cattle shed roof was also torn off on a McDevitt Lane farm. A crew was out near that farm Monday morning to replace an electrical pole that had a charred hole in it.
Everyone in the crew said they were not in the area during the storm, but they remarked on tree damage throughout the area. While no trees appeared to be impeding traffic Monday morning, some overturned trees could be seen from the road, and parts of roadways were littered with leaves and branches.
Kremer said a “garage-type machine shed” was also knocked off its foundation off Stoffel Road, near the McDevitt Lane farm.
Another building along Bellevue-Cascade Road could be seen in pieces, with what appeared to be a mostly intact roof laying in a cornfield.
Most of the farmers with damage were waiting on insurance information to come through on Monday, Berger said, adding that neighbors would be called to help clean things up after the information was collected.
“There were no injuries. That’s the main thing,” he said. “Most of the people we talked to had the warning ahead of time.”
McClure also said communication about the storm was put out in plenty of time to give people warning to seek a good tornado shelter.
Pearl Shanahan, the owner of the restaurant Pearl’s Place in Bernard, said she didn’t see any damage in town but heard stories about damaged farms following the storm.
“Our daughter was telling us to go to the basement, but we sat on our porch watching the rain sheet off the garage, and that’s about it,” she said.
Cindy McDermott, of Peosta, came to Pearl’s to eat Monday after hearing about the tornado. She said she was watching the storm develop from her home porch.
“We were watching how black it was getting, and then I saw a rainbow going right over my house,” she said. “Then, there was lightning going straight through the sky. It looked nasty.”
Telegraph Herald reporter Erik Hogstrom contributed to the reporting of this article.