Dubuque has set a pair of weather records for Oct. 1.
Dubuque received 2.52 inches of rain up to 11:59 p.m., setting a daily rainfall record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous mark for Oct. 1, 1.38 inches, was set last year.
Dubuque normally receives 2.66 inches of rain for the entire month of October, according to the weather service.
In Clayton County, Iowa, McGregor received 3.71 inches and Garber 3.48.
In southwestern Wisconsin, Muscoda received 4.66 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 5 a.m. today.
Other area rainfall totals included 3.5 inches at Platteville, 3.29 at the Prairie du Chien Airport and 3.28 at Boscobel.
An older record also fell at Dubuque, as the Oct. 1 low temperature only dipped to 68 degrees. The previous mark for record warm low temperature, 67 degrees, was set on Oct. 1, 1879.