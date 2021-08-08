A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for trying to burn down an apartment building last year.
Mary D.R. Hall, 26, was given the deferred judgment last week in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threatening arson. She was initially charged with first-degree arson.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that officers received a report of arson at 1571 Bluff St., No. 5, on Aug. 10. Officers found “what appeared to be the remnants of a cigar placed in gum at the base of the door.” The door was charred, and its trim had been burned. Police also smelled lighter fluid.
Officers then spoke with resident Demetria M. Thomas, 27. Documents state that Thomas said Hall tried to burn down her apartment and also threatened on social media to assault her.
Thomas’ roommates, Demarion R. Thomas, 19, Lexus L. Wright, 25, and Dmond A. Wright, 21, told officers they heard a smoke alarm go off and discovered the bottom of their door was on fire. They put it out with water before it spread.
Police said traffic camera footage showed Hall carrying what appeared to be a bottle of lighter fluid, entering 1571 Bluff St., then running from the building with the bottle.