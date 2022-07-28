There were big frogs, small frogs, thin frogs, fat frogs, green frogs, brown frogs and even a few toads impersonating frogs on Wednesday at the Dubuque County Fair.
It was all in good fun as more than 80 kids competed with their amphibian partners at the fair’s annual frog jumping competition.
Plenty of ponds were raided this week as children, assisted by their parents, searched for the perfect jumping frog, but bringing a frog wasn’t necessary to compete, said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, who sponsored the contest with her husband, Charlie Lundgren. The two own Trackside Bar and Grill in Peosta, Iowa.
“We have frogs here for any kids who want to enter but don’t have one of their own,” she said. “Probably 80% bring their own, but sometimes we have kids at the fair who may not know about the contest and come across it, and we want them to have fun, too.”
Participants in the contest vied for first, second or third place for the longest jump. Prizes also were awarded for the best-named frog, smallest frog and largest frog.
Callie Merfeld and her children Isabelle, 12, Clayton, 8 and Cecelia, 6, of Dubuque, traveled to Andrew, Iowa, to a pond on the property of a friend to find the perfect competitors.
“We were out until midnight last night,” Callie Merfeld said.
Clayton was excited to take the largest frog of the bunch, which he promptly dubbed Godzilla.
“I caught a tiny one,” he said. “But my mom caught the biggest one, and I wanted that one.”
Six-year-old Sloan Hosch, of Epworth, Iowa, had the first big leap of the afternoon with his frog Dancing Banana, which jumped 91 inches.
Sloan’s mom, Sarah Hosch, brought Sloan; his brother Sebastian, 9; and their cousin Kole, 11, who both also had sizable bullfrogs that they caught in a pond south of Peosta.
“I fell in while I was catching a frog,” Sebastian said. “But it was worth it.”
Kristin and Matt McCarthy, of Dyersville, Iowa, brought their kids Lily, 7; Bo, 4; and Brynley, 1.
“We caught them all in a friend’s pond yesterday,” Kristin said of the frogs. “And they’ll go back to the pond afterwards.”
That seemed to be the consensus of the parents, though some of the kids already seemed to have gotten attached.
“I really want to keep her,” said Thea Donovan, who tied for third place with a 103-inch jump with her frog Lizzy.
“I don’t think so,” said Megan Willenbring, Thea’s aunt. “I think she’ll go back to the pond.”
