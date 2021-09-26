Kristen Leffler said there’s no mistaking Paul Welbes when you walk into the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
“Right away, you can see that he’s easily identifiable — he always has a smile on his face,” Leffler said.
Leffler is the museum’s volunteer and internship coordinator, and Welbes has been volunteering at the Port of Dubuque facility since November 2010.
Facial coverings may have masked Welbes’ smile recently, but Leffler said the spark of Welbes’ personality remains evident for visitors and staff.
“People really connect with him,” Leffler said. “He is very kind and he is wonderful to come talk to.”
Born and raised in Dubuque, Welbes, 77, spent a year at Loras Academy before graduating from Wahlert Catholic High School.
“Then I went into the Navy,” he said.
Welbes spent four years in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. He returned to Dubuque in 1967, and by the following year began his career at John Deere Dubuque Works. He retired 17 years ago and after a few years began volunteering at the museum.
“My older brother, Jim, was a volunteer here,” Welbes said. “He said, ‘If you want to get adjusted to retired life, come down.’ He got me started.”
Welbes began a lengthy tenure essentially as an ambassador for the museum and his hometown of Dubuque.
“You meet people — they tell you stories, then tell you where they’re from,” he said. “You meet people from different parts of the country and different parts of the world. They’re interested in the Mississippi River and the Great River Road. They ask about the area, about what to see and what to do.”
Welbes tells visitors that the Port of Dubuque wasn’t always such a tourism draw.
“If you were back here 40 or 50 or 60 years ago and saw what this area was like, it was a wasteland,” he said. “Look at what it has developed into. It draws a lot of people. Once people hear about it, they pass the word on to other people.”
He enjoys educating visitors about the sights at the museum, too.
“We have a good variety of different creatures to see — from the saltwater species or the freshwater,” he said. “Kids are just fantastic about the fish. They hang onto the glass and look at them. Upstairs they’ve got a little water park where kids put boats in the water and they make water flow through objects. If you want to get the kids out of the house for a couple of hours, they can come down here and work their energy off. Some people are interested in the historical stuff and some people are interested in the creatures. It’s all up to your individual tastes.”
Leffler described Welbes as “really dedicated.” He has logged more than 700 hours during the past four years.
“He faithfully comes week after week and rarely misses a day,” she said.
Welbes spends Monday and Tuesday mornings at the museum, and he volunteers to cut grass every Friday at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Garden. His wife, DeAnn, also is retired and volunteers in Dubuque.
“(Volunteering) keeps you active,” he said. “It keeps you alert. It gets you dressed up in the morning and out of the house. Otherwise, you lay around and you don’t get much accomplished.”