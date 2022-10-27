Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELMONT, Wis. — A man was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday in Lafayette County.
Alvin A. Dehoyos, 34, of St. Donatus, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Wisconsin 126 near Belmont. A press release states that Dehoyos lost control of the vehicle, which entered a ditch and rolled several times.
