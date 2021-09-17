A virtual conversation hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Thursday touched on supporting students and finding community solutions to education challenges.
The foundation hosted a panel of local education leaders, who discussed ways local organizations are working to support students. About 30 people tuned in to the virtual event.
Panelists touched on a number of topics, including steps parents can take to support their students.
“Listening to your children, that is 100% No. 1,” Dubuque County Early Childhood Director Abigail Degenhardt said.
Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque Community Schools, said the best thing parents can do is stay connected to their children and to their schools.
“The most important thing to do would be to frequently communicate with your school,” Horstman said. “See, in particular, what teachers are recommending for your child’s needs, and then you can help support that.”
Horstman said there often are simple interventions that can help resolve issues early if a child is having trouble with social interactions or is behind in learning.
The panelists also discussed ways community groups have worked to address student brain health needs, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community foundation Youth Impact Coordinator Cynthia Wehrenberg discussed a Sesame Street book the foundation has distributed, titled “Comfy-Cozy Nest,” that talks about creating safe spaces at home.
“It’s obviously very relatable to children as a kids’ book,” Wehrenberg said. “We’ve been working really hard this last year to infuse books and resources and bringing all that together so that everyone, families, in our community have access.”
For young students who weren’t able to go to preschool or older students who have been learning from home because of the pandemic, some of the basics of classroom behavior, such as playing with other children or standing in line, have been lost, Horstman said.
“We are seeing, especially among our younger students, children don’t know how to do school,” she said.
For many families, the pandemic was marked with uncertainty, grief and loss and isolation. Horstman said brain health has become more of a focus in the classroom as a result. A recent $650,000 grant will help with district goals such as establishing brain health rooms at the district’s high schools and a new family resource center.
Another issue discussed was transportation. The district is required to transport kindergarten through eighth-grade students who live more than two miles from their school and high school students who live more than three miles away.
Horstman said schools have some creative solutions to make sure students make it to class, such as collaborations with the city transportation system.
Wehrenberg said the community foundation currently is researching other transportation solutions. One potential solution they found in the Des Moines area is a partnership between schools and a company that transports kids who live within the radius.
“I’m really excited about it, just because I think that something like that, just from the conversations we’ve been having and the feedback we’ve been getting, … might work here in our community,” Wehrenberg said.