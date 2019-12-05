ZWINGLE, Iowa – Authorities say a Zwingle man faces multiple theft charges in Johnson County for attempting to purchase a vehicle and tools with checks from a closed account.
Court records suggest it is part of a pattern, as the man is accused of writing dozens of bad checks in three states since 2017.
Robert J. Barton, 44, faces one count of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of money laundering-acquire property, according to court documents. Barton made an initial appearance Wednesday in Iowa District Court for Johnson County.
Court documents state that Barton on May 10 attempted to purchase a $17,540.75 vehicle, $3,835.54 worth of tools and $1,725.52 worth of saws with checks from a closed Fidelity Bank account in North Liberty, Iowa.
Barton is accused of writing more than 50 checks on the closed account from October 2017 to May 2019. The checks totaled more than $38,000 and were written in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the documents.
In most cases, Barton would purchase concrete tools with a check from the closed account and pawn the tools for cash.