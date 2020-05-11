FARLEY, Iowa — While preparing to get kids back in the classroom this fall, leaders at Western Dubuque Community School District are also fine-tuning ways to transition the district to have required virtual learning if COVID-19 resurges.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to prepare our staff for distance learning if something were to happen,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “The teachers have gotten together grade-level wise, and they are working on content based on video because we believe next year if we are in a situation like this, it might not be a live Zoom (video). It might be where a student has access to a video 24/7.”
During a recent district school board session, Colpitts said the district is looking to purchase a digital learning management system called itslearning. The software would allow teachers and other school faculty to work on one platform rather than the many they currently use for school assignments and other virtual curriculum.
“Learning management will take all of that off your plate because it’s all housed in one place,” Colpitts said. “People are using SeeSaw and they’re doing a good job. Someone else is using Facebook, and they’re doing a good job. As a parent, you have to figure out what teacher is doing what and help your child navigate that system. This will take that away.”
Officials are considering a three-year contract with itslearning. The first year will cost $38,157; second year, $29,614; and third year, $28,636.
Colpitts said the school board has not decided what funds it would use to finance the new system, but he thinks it will come out of the $186,735 the district received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Starting in June, WD will offer online classes including health, personal finance, physical science physics and physical science chemistry to incoming seniors who were unable to complete the course when school was closed this spring. The classes will count toward the students’ grade-point averages and will condense the 60-hour course into four weeks.
Kayla Pins, a family and consumer science and health teacher, said she looks forward to teaching the online health class and will use it to get a better handle on online teaching before this coming school year.
“We are just getting started, but so far so good,” Pins said. “It is a little frustrating because health is such a social class. ... It’s challenging transferring our teaching style online, but other than that, the technical aspect is doing just fine. The social aspect is something we will have to work to overcome.”