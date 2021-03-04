Iowa natural resources officials approved a plan to allow limited hunting at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area 30 years ago.
The 1991 decision followed a public hearing that drew vocal supporters and opponents of the plan. An Iowa legislative committee studied the issue during the summer of 1991 before deciding in the fall to allow limited hunting.
Currently, Mines of Spain allows trapping and archery hunting during regular seasons. Limited shotgun hunting for deer, in early December, and wild turkey, in mid-April, is allowed south of Catfish Creek.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the hunting plans in its March 8, 1991, edition.
HUNTING PLANS OK’D AT MINES
The sound of gunfire likely will echo through the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area south of Dubuque later this year.
The Iowa Natural Resources Commission voted unanimously Thursday to adopt an amended compromise proposal allowing shotgun hunting of deer, turkey and small game for 18 days each year.
Another hearing is set for May 7, and a final decision is expected in June or July.
Thursday’s public hearing on the Mines hunting proposal was incorporated into the commission’s monthly meeting, held at the E.B. Lyons Nature Center. About 60 people — some in favor of the proposal and some against it — turned out.
The measure would allow shotgun hunting in certain parts of the Mines.
Under the proposal, small game hunting would be allowed only during the gun deer season in December, when other non-hunting uses are prohibited. The proposal would continue to allow archery hunting for all seasons, as has been done in the past 10 years.
Commissioner Marian Kieffer, of Bellevue, said she has received calls and letters from residents and a “vast majority” of them are opposed to firearms hunting at the Mines for safety reasons. Before the vote, she said she would opt for “controlled” firearms hunting “only if the area is closed for all other activities” during the hunting seasons and if the DNR planned to conduct a yearly census of deer and turkey numbers for the next three years.
Seconds after the commission approved the measure, Pat Conlon, of Dubuque, who is against firearms hunting in the Mines, expressed his displeasure.
“I’m convinced that the DNR staff is made up of hunters,” Conlon said, adding that, in his opinion, commissioners made up their minds on the issue before hearing public comments.
Commissioner Rick Young angrily responded, “We’ve been studying the proposal for a long time — where have you been?”
Commissioner Barbara Nelson said the commission did its homework on the issue.
“We research the facts, look over the information, read the letters before making our decisions — a great deal of thought goes into the decisions,” Nelson said.