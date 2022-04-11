DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Delaware County man faces a third operating while intoxicated charge after authorities said his vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer last week on U.S. 20 near Dyersville.

Darrell D. Paxton III, 53, of Manchester, Iowa, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. April 4 on U.S. 20 outside Dyersville on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving under suspension.

Court documents state that Paxton lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 20 and the vehicle struck the semi.

Paxton was transported by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester to be evaluated for possible injuries, according to documents.

