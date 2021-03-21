The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- There were no new deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- 8 new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday,
81,497 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 27.1% of the area’s
- population.
- 49,864 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 16.6% of the area’s population.
- 17,204 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 401 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9% as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Rates for other area counties were: Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 3.4%; Jones County, 3.7%; Jackson County, 3.4%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday evening, showed that six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday’s data. Jones County had two residents hospitalized, an increase of one. Clayton County had one resident hospitalized, unchanged from Monday’s data. No such residents of Delaware or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID 19 grew by 351 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,390. Two new deaths were reported statewide, moving the death toll to 5,674.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 485,737 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 17,322 from Friday. Some 804,569 Iowa residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 19,808.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 402 additional cases on Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 572,012. There were 14 additional related deaths reported, moving the death toll to 6,576.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,437,962 residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine — or 24.7% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,962 additional cases on Saturday, increasing the total to 1,220,432.
- The state reported 25 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,059.
Illinois also reported 1,730,625 residents were fully vaccinated — 13.6% of the state’s population.