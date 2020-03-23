Tri-state residents can help shape future plans for road, bridge, public transit and trail projects by taking an online survey.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study has launched a survey to gather public feedback on transportation needs across the region.
Information collected through the survey will be used to update long-range planning for future transportation projects in Dubuque and surrounding communities and rural areas, according to a press release.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/CBHS29X. Paper surveys are available at the East Central Intergovernmental Association office, 7600 Commerce Park.
The Dubuque metropolitan region includes Asbury, Centralia, Durango, Peosta and Sageville in Iowa; East Dubuque in Illinois; and Jamestown in Wisconsin, including the communities of Kieler and Sandy Hook.
For more information about the survey, call 563-556-4166.