EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — In high school in East Dubuque, Elaine Vanderah was a cheerleader and James “Jim” McNeil was the quarterback on the football team.
Four years after they graduated, Jim came all the way from Japan to marry Elaine at St. Mary Catholic Church on Nov. 17, 1951.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy as a part of the occupation forces in Japan for two years and then in and around the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War after the wedding.
“After 18 days of leave, I picked up a ship in San Diego, and the ship took off for Japan,” Jim said. “After a stay in Japan picking up troops for Korea, we were sent to Busan, Korea.”
Though they celebrated 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, Jim and Elaine’s story started years before their wedding.
“It kind of sparked when we were in grade school,” Jim said. “You did silly things like pulling her babushka (scarf) off.”
Both grew up in East Dubuque, where they attended school together for 12 years.
“They were grade-school sweethearts,” daughter Lora Cook said. “My mom once said she knew in seventh grade that she was going to marry him.”
Elaine grew up on a farm outside of town. Jim’s father worked for the railroad, and in 1933 he took a 5-year-old Jim to the Chicago World’s Fair.
Jim’s father died in 1938 and his mother died in 1939. He and his siblings were able to stay together in East Dubuque with their older sister.
“He and his siblings learned the strength of a family,” Lora said, explaining in later years that her father was a calm presence in the family, no matter what happened.
After high school, Jim joined the Navy. In the spring of 1951, Jim was a part of the honor guard when General Douglas MacArthur was famously relieved of command in Japan.
Elaine worked at the Dubuque Packing Company and played on the Trausch Baking Company basketball team.
On his return in 1953, Jim briefly worked for John Deere, before starting a 40-year career with Metropolitan Life Insurance. Elaine left the Pack, and the two started having children — six in total: James, Cathy, John, Lora, Lisa and Michael.
They took the children to see the zoos in Milwaukee and Madison and to watch baseball games in Chicago.
“I had two sisters living in Chicago and every summer, we’d go up and visit them and watch the Cubs play baseball,” Jim said.
Elaine has played the piano since she was a girl. Since 1953, Elaine has played the organ and Jim has been an usher at St. Mary’s.
In 1958, the McNeils moved to a new house on Peach Street, the first built in the subdivision.
After the children were all in school, Elaine began working at St. Anthony’s school in Dubuque, where she spent 25 years, retiring in 1996. She also volunteered at the school at St. Mary’s until it closed last year.
Jim retired in 1991 and began his “retirement job” with Miller Funeral Home, where he still works at the age of 93.
“One day I just called up (then City Council Member) Randy (Degenhardt) and I said, ‘Randy, I got an idea’,” Elaine said. “He said, ‘What’s that, Elaine?’ Well, I wanted two flower boxes — one in front of Shilling’s Corner and one in front of the tavern.”
Jim and Elaine began taking care of flower boxes on Sinsinawa Avenue in downtown East Dubuque for 30 years.
“The city manager called one day and said, ‘Come on down here, I want to show you something,’” Jim said. “So we go down there and they have a bench made out of concrete to honor James and Elaine McNeil.”
Together, Jim and Elaine took trips to national parks and Europe and pilgrimages to the Holy Land.
“We just got along well from day one,” Jim said.
Today, the McNeils have 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
“We’ve crossed so many roads and bridges, every couple does,” Elaine said. “It’s just your attitude. You’ve got to be positive.”