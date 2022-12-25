GALENA, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., has cast her final vote in Congress and has settled into a new chapter, and she spoke with the Telegraph Herald from her new home in Galena of what the future might hold.
Bustos was first elected to represent Illinois’ current 17th Congressional District, which covers Jo Daviess County, in 2012 — calling Moline home all of that time. In both her and her husband’s retirement, the outgoing congresswoman is a resident of the county she has represented for a decade.
“This was a direct after-effect of serving this congressional district,” she said. “Whenever we would have a free Sunday, we liked to drive up to Galena from the Quad Cities, where we’d lived for the last 37 years. We’d come up here just to get away and just loved it. This is home now. We just, over the weekend, had our three sons, our daughters-in-law and our three grandkids to celebrate Christmas early.”
Bustos’ success in the 17th District and her election results in Jo Daviess County have not always matched. When first elected in 2012, she won 53% of district votes, but lost Jo Daviess with 45%. In 2014, she received 56% of the district vote, but again lost Jo Daviess with 46%.
In 2016, though, Bustos was one of only a handful of Democratic representatives in the country to win a district — in her case with 60% — that went to former President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the same election. Bustos also won Jo Daviess County for the first time that year, with 52%. She won the district, with 62%, and Jo Daviess, with 55%, again in 2018.
In 2020, though, Bustos just won reelection with 52% of the district vote over then-little-known Republican candidate Esther Joy King. Bustos lost Jo Daviess County that year, with just 44%, her lowest total there to that point.
Bustos did not seek reelection this year, but her district was also redrawn south. Jo Daviess County was drawn into the oddly shaped, Republican-majority 16th Congressional District, which was won handily by incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, of Joliet.
Village of Elizabeth Mayor Mike Dittmar said that despite her large district and living more than an hour south, Bustos was “very visible.”
“She had the ear of the people,” he said. “She was in our little Village of Elizabeth seven or eight times a year. She is definitely going to be missed in Congress.”
In her interview, Bustos said a recent highlight for her was helping the city of East Dubuque with funding the community’s library renovation and expansion.
Bustos also highlighted the nearly $900 million included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 for the replacement of seven locks and dams on the Upper Mississippi River to make shipping more efficient.
In a statement Friday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., honored Bustos’ service.
“From providing the best constituent service in the House of Representatives, securing more funding for her District than any other Democrat in the House, Cheri quickly set herself apart as one of the bright leaders in our state’s history,” he said.
Bustos said the House is going to be a great deal different in coming years with leadership changes and Republicans taking the majority. But, she voiced some hope of cooperation, based on her work with the incoming leaders.
“They come from districts that are farther left than the district I have represented for the last 10 years, but they also work well with people like me who are maybe more moderate,” she said of new Democratic leaders. “They also work well across the aisle.”
Bustos said Jo Daviess residents should be in good hands with LaHood, especially for local projects.
“Darin and I have worked very closely together, because we have shared Peoria County and the City of Peoria,” she said. “No matter who was in the White House — Barack Obama, Donald Trump or Joe Biden — one of us had a close relationship with the person in the White House. We used that to our full advantage for our communities. He is viewed as a guy who will work with you, work together.”
Dittmar, who also chairs the Jo Daviess Republican Party, said he was not surprised by Bustos’ kind words for LaHood.
“Cheri Bustos and Darin LaHood may be of different political parties, but they’re both class acts,” he said.
Bustos said details of her next chapter are still being settled, and do not include an immediate run for elected office, but that she is not ready to stop working.
