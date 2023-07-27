Dubuque Community School Board members early Wednesday morning terminated the contract of a Hempstead High School teacher who used a racial slur at the school earlier this year.
The decision to accept the recommendation from Superintendent Amy Hawkins to terminate teacher Roger Poling’s contract came after an eight-hour private hearing that began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The board began deliberations in the case shortly before midnight, returning to open session at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Board members voted, 6-0, with board member Tami Ryan absent, to terminate Poling’s contract.
A district press release states that the board’s action “bring(s) conclusion to” a May 31 incident at Hempstead in which a video began circulating on social media showing a teacher using a racial slur at school in the presence of a student.
The teacher involved was placed on leave immediately, but until this week, district officials had not released the employee’s name.
“In the days and weeks since the incident, we have heard the calls from community members for action to be taken expeditiously,” the release states. “We understand this desire and at the same time recognize it is critical that all legal requirements, timelines and due process steps were followed appropriately. We are thankful for the community’s patience.”
According to the release, Hawkins submitted a recommendation for the termination of Poling’s contract at the board’s June 12 meeting, and Poling then requested a hearing of the board as outlined in Iowa Code.
“The Dubuque Community School District is committed to providing a safe, inclusive learning community, and we continue to work on enhancing our efforts to make sure each and every student in the district knows they belong and are valued in our schools,” the statement reads. “Today, as a school district community, we bring conclusion to the Hempstead incident. We reaffirm that racially derogatory language has no place in our schools. As we move forward together, we do so for our students, our staff, our families and our community.”
After the meeting concluded, Board President Kate Parks said the board was “not prepared to make a comment at this time.” Poling also declined to comment, and multiple school board members did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
District spokesperson Mike Cyze told the Telegraph Herald in an email Wednesday, “At this time, the district does not have anything additional to add outside of the information shared in the statement.”