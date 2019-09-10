A nutrition and health expert for the “Today” show will present the keynote address at the 2019 Women Lead Change Dubuque Conference.
Joy Bauer will speak at the event on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Grand River Center.
Tickets for the all-day event are $165 through Saturday, Sept. 21. Student tickets cost $99.
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2lME287.
Bauer also is the host of NBC’s “Health + Happiness” and the founder of Nourish Snacks. She is the author of 12 best-selling books.
The release states that Dubuque native and actress Kate Mulgrew, who previously was announced as a speaker at the event, now will not attend due to a scheduling conflict.