Dubuque City Council members recently agreed to nix a development agreement for a planned restaurant in the city’s North End.
Council members voted, 7-0, to terminate a development agreement with Offal Food Group LLC for the rehabilitation of the building at 801 Rhomberg Ave.
Kevin Scharpf, the owner of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque, in November confirmed to the Telegraph Herald his plans to open a restaurant at the site. Called Birds., it was going to specialize in serving fried chicken and open in late spring or early summer of this year.
City documents state the development agreement was terminated after Scharpf informed the city that “he does not plan to proceed with the project at this address.”
Scharpf did not return multiple phone and email messages asking for comment on this story.