2 companies to buy Roshek building
A pair of rapidly growing businesses plan to purchase the largest office building in downtown Dubuque and invest millions into the structure.
Insurance broker Cottingham & Butler and financial services company Heartland Financial USA intend to close on the purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., prior to the end of the year.
The two companies have formed a partnership entity — Roshek Property LLC — that would make the purchase. The nine-story building is owned by nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives.
While an agreement has not been finalized, officials indicate that the price could be in the ballpark of $12 million.
Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial then would spend at least $2.85 million on improvements to the structure. The companies collectively have committed to creating at least 32 new full-time positions.
Dubuque holiday meal tradition continues
Suzanne Kent-Barrett moved to Peosta, Iowa, at the end of September, seeking a change after what has been a long, trying 2019.
Battling skin cancer, blood clots in her lungs and other health problems, Kent-Barrett left Dodgeville, Wis., needing a change.
Starting over, though, has been lonely and isolating.
But on Thursday, tears streamed down the 52-year-old hotel worker’s face as she sat down at a folding table surrounded by families and volunteers as more filed in through the door of Joliet Event Center in downtown Dubuque.
“I didn’t have anywhere else to go today,” Kent-Barrett said quietly. “I’m just thankful to be here.”
About 200 volunteers gathered to dish out and deliver more than 2,200 meals at this year’s Dubuque Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Judge orders removal of some animals from Manchester zoo
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge has ordered that seven bears, five primates, two mountain lions and all other “exotic” animals be removed immediately from a Manchester roadside zoo after finding their living conditions to be “deplorable.”
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig filed her ruling late Sunday in relation to the lawsuit regarding Cricket Hollow Animal Park.
“The zoo is a public nuisance as defined in the Iowa Code and pursuant to common law in that it is injurious to the health of the animals and potentially to the invitees due to the poor care and living conditions of the animals,” she wrote.
Four plaintiffs, with assistance from the California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund, sued zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner, seeking to remove the Sellners’ animals and shut down the operation. A six-day civil trial on the matter was held last month in Iowa District Court of Delaware County in Manchester.
Officials push top priorities with local lawmakers
Stable funding for education and mental health services and the preservation of economic development tax incentives again topped Dubuque community officials’ priorities for Iowa lawmakers in 2020.
City of Dubuque officials were joined Monday by representatives from Dubuque County, Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools. Each discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Joining community officials were Iowa Sens. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, and Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, both Dubuque Democrats, and Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.
City and county officials pushed lawmakers to fully fund and “continue to hold Iowa cities and residential property taxpayers harmless” for property tax “backfill payments” that local officials fear could be cast in limbo to shore up state budget shortfalls.
Deere predicts challenges ahead
Deere & Co.’s recently completed fiscal year contained positive and negative economic news, but officials expect this year to be increasingly challenging, particularly for the division that includes John Deere Dubuque Works.
Officials also said Wednesday that the company intends to launch a “broader voluntary separation program” — or buyouts — “for eligible salaried employees.” The company’s fiscal year ended Nov. 3.
Deere reported net sales of $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter, a 5% increase over the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company’s quarterly income was $722 million.