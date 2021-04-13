MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County supervisors recently approved a resolution supporting the development of a zoning ordinance.
Supervisors retained East Central Intergovernmental Association to assist county officials and staff in developing the ordinance.
The ordinance will serve as a regulatory tool to bring about orderly development of land in the county, according to the resolution.
The resolution also states that the proposed ordinance would “promote the health, safety and general welfare of the residents, farms and businesses of Delaware County.”